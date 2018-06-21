8 Fourth of July Dresses You'll Wear All Summer Long

You need not cover yourself in the American Flag to dress appropriately for the Fourth of July. In fact, you don't need to wear stars or stripes (although we think both are very chic prints). Get a Fourth of July dress that you'll wear all summer long but opting for less literal prints, and varying shades of red, white, and blue.

Peruse our selection of highly shoppable dresses to wear on the 4th ... and beyond.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: See How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrate the Fourth of July