8 Fourth of July Dresses You'll Wear All Summer Long

Courtesy
Ruthie Friedlander
Jun 21, 2018 @ 4:00 pm

You need not cover yourself in the American Flag to dress appropriately for the Fourth of July. In fact, you don't need to wear stars or stripes (although we think both are very chic prints). Get a Fourth of July dress that you'll wear all summer long but opting for less literal prints, and varying shades of red, white, and blue.

Peruse our selection of highly shoppable dresses to wear on the 4th ... and beyond.

VIDEO: See How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrate the Fourth of July

1 of 8 Net-a-Porter

Cold-shoulder pleated printed chiffon maxi dress

Self Portrait available at Net-a-Porter $540 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Nordstrom

Diagonal Stripe Midi Dress

Topshop available at Nordstrom $95 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Net-a-Porter

Maria polka-dot silk crepe de chine dress

HVN available at Net-a-Porter $675 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Net-a-Porter

Rebecca off-the-shoulder ruffled striped cotton-jersey midi dress

MDS Stripes available at Net-a-Porter $295 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Net-a-Porter

Beatriz floral-print silk crepe de chine maxi dress

Jaline available at Net-a-Porter $750 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Net-a-Porter

Ruffled striped cotton-poplin maxi dress

J. Crew available at Net-a-Porter $170 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Net-a-Porter

Hammered-satin midi dress

Theory available at Net-a-Porter $395 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Net-a-Porter

Jade printed chiffon midi dress

available at Net-a-Porter $465 SHOP NOW

