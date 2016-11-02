The 7 Pieces You Need from Intermix's 40% Off Flash Sale

Flash sale alert: Intermix has graciously given us the best gift ever—40% off all sale and select full-price items from now through Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. And we're taking it as a sign to treat ourselves with a little something. Or, you can do the selfless thing and get started on your holiday shopping. What we have our eye on: a crimson red ruffled top (so festive, so perfect for holiday parties), a pinstriped dress that will actually get us excited about dressing for work, and a cozy knit that we'd want to lounge in on weekends. Shop our picks now or the entire selection on intermixonline.com.

GAS Bijoux Earrings

Delicate earrings with dainty stones for an elevated look that's effortlessly chic.

available at intermix.com $162 (originally $270) SHOP NOW
IRO Solal Stripe Sweater

Pair with fitted denim and over-the-knee boots for a look that's casual and cool.

available at intermix.com $161 (originally $268) SHOP NOW
Rag & Bone Vintage Stripe Tee

This vintage tee from Rag & Bone is relaxed and chic at the same time. When tucked into boyfriend jeans and topped with a moto jacket, it's the perfect weekend top.

available at intermix.com $57 (originally $95) SHOP NOW
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Dress

A work-appropriate dress with vertical stripes down the front for a flattering effect.

available at intermix.com $357 (originally $595) SHOP NOW
Nikki Poplin Ruffle Top

With a striking color and ruffle detailing, this top makes for perfect holiday-party attire.

available at intermix.com $62 (originally $225) SHOP NOW
3X1 Mama Fringe Straight Pants

These pants, with a fringed hem and slight flare fit, are on another level of cool.

available at intermix.com $159 (originally $265) SHOP NOW
Intermix Loni Printed Blouse

What's not to love about this flirty floral top?

available at intermix.com $150 (originally $250) SHOP NOW

