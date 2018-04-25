4 Spring Hat Styles To Buy Now

From an 18th-century belle to a futuristic space pioneer, British beauty Gugu Mbatha-Raw can do it all. Need proof? Flip through InStyle's May 2018 issue and get a load of her styling spring's chicest hats, from a silk Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs turban to a Delpozo woven oversized bow. Bucket hats (care of Loewe), sunhats, headbands ... she (and you) can do it all. Shop some of the chicest hat styles, below, inspired by Gugu Mbatha-Raw's May shoot.

