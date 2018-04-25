4 Spring Hat Styles To Buy Now

Tom Schirmacher/Welcome Management
Elana Zajdman and Ruthie Friedlander
Apr 25, 2018 @ 4:15 pm

From an 18th-century belle to a futuristic space pioneer, British beauty Gugu Mbatha-Raw can do it all. Need proof? Flip through InStyle's May 2018 issue and get a load of her styling spring's chicest hats, from a silk Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs turban to a Delpozo woven oversized bow. Bucket hats (care of Loewe), sunhats, headbands ... she (and you) can do it all. Shop some of the chicest hat styles, below, inspired by Gugu Mbatha-Raw's May shoot.

VIDEO: Did You See Valentino's Spring 2018 Hats?

 

1 of 15 courtesy

Graphic Printed Turban

Valentino $496 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 15 courtesy

Satin Turban With Rosette

Jennifer Behr $588 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

Sequin Turban 

Zara $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 15 Tom Schirmacher/Welcome Management

The Wide Brimmed Hat

Advertisement
5 of 15 courtesy

Woven Straw Hat With Black Ribbon

Paul Smith $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 15 courtesy

Woven Ginger-Tone Straw Hat

Reinhard Plank Hats $259 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 15 courtesy

Slightly Frayed Straw Hat

Sensi Studio $175 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 15 Tom Schirmacher/Welcome Management

The Elaborate Headband

Advertisement
9 of 15 courtesy

SIlk Bow Headpiece

Maison Michel $346 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 15 courtesy

Embellished Bow Headpiece

Eugenia Kim $145 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 15 courtesy

Woven Abstract Bow Headpiece

Le Chapeau $102 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 15 Tom Schirmacher/Welcome Management

Bucket Hat

Advertisement
13 of 15 Nordstrom

Patched Denim Bucket Hat

BCBG available at Nordstrom $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 15 Nordstrom

Medium Brim Water-Resistant Hat

available at Nordstrom $165 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 15 Nordstrom

Eloise Squishee Bucket Hat

Eric Javits available at Nordstrom $240 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!