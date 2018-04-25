Introducing This Summer's Version of the Cropped Flare Jean

Remember the summer of the kick-flare? That cropped slightly flared jean that every style blogger everywhere was sporting. We were able to find pairs of this style at all our favorite denim brands from J Brand to Madewell. Truth be told, it seemed as though it was the only style to wear. But this year? All bets are off and LENGTH. IS. IN.

Whether you're tall or short, investing in a pair of full-length jeans (whatever length you may be) is the way to go if you want to be trendy this season. And the best part? Full-length jeans come in all sorts of silhouettes and styles: boyfriend cut, straight leg, flared, boot cut. There's truly something for everyone.

Scroll through to shop our favorites.

