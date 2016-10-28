Why You Should Wear Florals in the Fall and Winter

Getty Images
Andrea Cheng (Text) and Ann Jacoby (Market)
Oct 28, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

In our attempt to bypass a tired Miranda Priestly quote in a "florals in fashion" story, we're just going to get right to it: You can wear florals year-round. When pressed against a dark canvas, the traditional spring-time-only print feels as cool as the drop in temps outside. It's darker, moodier, and edgier, yes, but it also plays up the color contrast, which achieves this graphic, eye-popping—and even cheery—effect. And as days become shorter and gloomier, we've found that this is the easiest sartorial remedy to dispel the (inevitable) onset of SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder).  

Happy without being seasonally off, girly but with a touch of danger, there's a reason why cold-weather florals continue to return every fall. Style a dress with a black moto jacket and velvet midi boots now, and when it gets unbearably cold, with a puffer (cinched with a belt), fleece-lined tights, and heavy-duty lug-sole boots. Start shopping our favorite floral picks, below.

1 of 6 Courtesy

TOPSHOP SKIRT

The '70s button-front mini gets a winter floral update with pretty embroidery.

Topshop available at topshop.com $58
2 of 6 Courtesy

RIVER ISLAND DRESS

A floral dress you can wear year-round. In the winter? With a turtleneck, a teddy-bear coat, and thigh-high boots. 

River Island available at riverisland.com $90
3 of 6 Courtesy

TABITHA SIMMONS BOOTIES

No chance you'll be a wallflower this statement bootie. 

Tabitha Simmons available at matchesfashion.com $354
4 of 6 Courtesy

BALENCIAGA SCARF

A cool-girl floral scarf from the ultimate cool-girl brand.

Balenciaga available at net-a-porter.com $375
5 of 6 Courtesy

MCQ ALEXANDER MCQUEEN TOP

The darling peter pan collar reads cute, but the black-and-red poppy print telegraphs edge.

McQ Alexander McQueen available at net-a-porter.com $395
6 of 6 Courtesy

ZARA DRESS

Who knew a shirtdress could be so alluring?

Zara available at zara.com $70

