The Best Faux Fur Pieces to Rock This Season

When it comes to fur in fashion, a coat is the first to come to mind. And while we saw plenty of those on the runway (striped and dotted at Fendi, a bubblegum pink one at Gucci, a patchworked piece at Proenza Schouler), what we didn't expect to find was a flurry of fur flourishes that decorated everything from detachable collars at Jason Wu to cross-body stoles at Diane von Furstenberg. 

And instead of getting into everything that makes fur one of the most divisive topics in fashion, we're jumping right to the benefits of its appearance (emphasis on appearance), like how it can introduce texture (read: dimension) to an outfit or how 'grammable a cute fur pom can be, or how it can make you feel real fancy. As such, we rounded up 17 pieces of faux fur everything. We threw in a few coats, a shearling skirt, and paneled tops, along with tiny touches of fur, like the trim of a hood, the strap of a purse, or a perky pom on top of a beanie or sneaker. Scroll through to check out (and shop) our favorites, below.

COACH COAT

The fiercest outerwear of the pack. 

CARVEN SCARF

Sling it over your chest (as seen on the DVF runway) or drape it over your shoulders like a stole to give your outfit added texture. Out on an especially night? Keep it bundled around your neck. 

PYRENEX PUFFER

Add a touch of luxe to your slick puffer (a huge outerwear trend this season) with a fur-trimmed hood. 

OPENING CEREMONY SKIRT

The only mini designed to be worn in the winter.

MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS VEST

The perfect in-between layer for extra insulation.

EUGENIA KIM BEANIE

The cheeriest pom we've ever seen.

SANAYI313 SLIDES

A slipper disguised as a velvety faux fur slide.

REISS COLLAR

Take a cue from the Jason Wu runway and drape this fur collar over little black dresses, tweedy skirt sets, and coats.

ELIZABETH AND JAMES PURSE

Even purse straps got the fluffy treatment.

SAM EDELMAN SNEAKERS

A fur pom—just the thing to give your sneakers a kick of cool.

STELLA MCCARTNEY SWEATER

An (extremely) luxe take on the sporty half-zip pullover.

ALBERTUS SWANEPOEL TRAPPER HAT

With its faux fur and ear flaps, this trapper will ensure warmth all winter long. 

TOPSHOP BOOTIES

Who needs velvet when you have the option to step into faux fur booties? 

MANGO BIKER JACKET

The winter version of a moto jacket is one blanketed in faux fur.

CHARLOTTE SIMONE HAT

When luxe meets streetwear, you get a fur pom baseball cap. 

DRIES VAN NOTEN SWEATSHIRT

Elevate your sweatshirt game with one that boasts faux fur leopard-print sleeves.

TRETORN RAIN BOOTS

Non-chunky rain boots that you can wear in the snow, thanks to the faux fur lining.

