5 Suits to Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe

Kristina Rutkowski
Sep 19, 2017 @ 7:45 pm

Looking for a simple must-have for fall? Cue in the two-piece suit: A wardrobe staple that is no longer just for the boardroom. Designers and the street style set alike have been going mad for the menswear trend, and we can't get enough. The best part? You will get more cost per wear by also mixing and matching these separates along with your favorite closet classics.   

Find five of our favorites below. 

EMBROIDERED TUX

Add a little extra to your everyday look with an embroidered suit in an adorable floral print. 

Alexa Chung jacket, $615; net-a-porter.com. Alexa Chung pant, $525; net-a-porter.com

PASTEL

Think outside the box by trying a baby blue hue that screams power boss in the best way. 

Zara jacket, $90; zara.com. Zara trouser, $50; zara.com

 

MENSWEAR MOTIF

A classic check will go a long way this fall season. Look for updated silhouettes to match, like this slouchy trouser pant. 

Mango blazer, $100; shop.mango.com. Mango pant, $80; shop.mango.com.

THE NEW NEUTRAL

If you are a minimalist who prefers a classic color scheme, try a deep tone like this eggplant for a fresh take. 

COS blazer, $225; cosstores.com. COS trousers, $135; cosstores.com

VELVET 

The new suiting look to try is a velvet set in color for day AND night. 

Frame blazer, $550; matchesfashion.com. Frame trouser, $380; matchesfashion.com.

 

