10 Sweaters That'll Make You Forget About Summer

Timur Emek/Getty
Alison Syrett Cleary (Text) and Kristina Rutkowski (Market)
Oct 05, 2016 @ 3:45 pm

Call it autumn, sweater weather, or just plain chilly, this time of year complicates getting dressed. On one hand, there’s no denying summer’s over—the days are shorter, the winds snappier, the temperatures lower—but it’s also not quite full on coat season yet. You and your clothes are stuck in this weird limbo with precious few outfit shortcuts: while it’s too cold to simply throw on a T-shirt and jeans, you can’t hide everything under statement shearling either.

The 10 pullover knits below are here to see you through. Snuggly, warm, and so, so easy to pull off, these babies will effortlessly give all the bottoms (and, for a skirt-like effect, dresses) in your closet a lift when you’re feeling too lazy to get creative with layering. Moreover, the formula doesn’t get any more complicated when snow season hits; all you need to do is add in tights and outerwear as needed. Ready to stock up? Keep scrolling.

1 of 10 Courtesy

TORY BURCH

Equal parts sporty and sophisicated, a great way to elevate leggings as pants.

Tory Burch available at toryburch.com $275 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

MANGO

For a look straight from Gigi Hadid’s playbook, wear with over-the-knee boots and a wrap around choker.

Mango available at mango.com $80 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

ZARA

Fast fashion treasure or ’70s vintage? Feel free to say either.

Zara available at zara.com $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

LACOSTE

Stripes on stripes are always a winning combination.

Lacoste available at lacoste.com $155 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

WILFRED FREE

Brunch style Nirvana: this plus faded Levi’s and black loafers.

Aritzia available at aritzia.com $110 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

MADEWELL

Boxy and slightly cropped, this one’s just the right fit for all your high-rise jeans.

Madewell available at madewell.com $98 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

H&M

This plus tall black boots will keep your favorite white summer shirtdress in rotation.

H&M available at hm.com $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

TOPSHOP

Balance all those contrasting colors and textures with a simple black pant—a streamlined stirrup style feels especially of-the-moment—and oversized silver earrings.

Topshop available at topshop.com $90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

ISABEL MARANT ETOILE

Color blocking gets an fall-ready spin in charcoal and warm spice tones.

Isabel Marant Etoile available at matchesfashion.com $355 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

MISS SELFRIDGE

A beyond cozy way to top off your work trousers.

Miss Selfridge available at missselfridge.com $61 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!