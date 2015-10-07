Shop 6 of the Biggest Handbag Trends for Fall

A new handbag can make you feel like a new person. As far as investment pieces go, they rank high on the list of "worth it" big purchases because you use them every day, they last forever, and they can work wonders for an otherwise plain outfit.

The fall/winter 2015 runways introduced a wide range of styles to try, from classic, like the tried and true bucket bag, to quirky, like ultra mini bags. There's a trend for every style personality: fringe lined carriers and saddle bags for shoppers with boho leanings, structured bags with tophandles for prim and proper ladies, and snakeskin totes for those seeking an accent with a bite.

Find your match by shopping the hottest fall handbag trends at every pricepoint, ahead.

PHOTOS: Every Bag You Need to Shop This Fall