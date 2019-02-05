Runway to Real Life: Shop the March Editorial

Adesuwa Aighewi has started 2019 on a high note. “Everything I ever hoped to do in this industry, I’ve accomplished over the last year,” muses the New York–based model, who was born in Minnesota to a Nigerian father and a Chinese-Thai mother. Her recent hits include campaigns with Versus Versace, Alexander Wang, and, to her surprise and delight, Chanel. “I have tattoos and dreads, so I never saw myself as their type,” she says on the phone from an emergency salon trip (she’s having sand removed from her hair after a visit to Mexico). “But I watched this documentary about Coco Chanel, and she was this super-fire, powerful woman.” One could use the same words to describe Aighewi, who has been capitalizing on her breakout moment to spotlight issues she cares about through video projects (a recent one explores Muslim beauty) and a soon-to-début children’s book she wrote (about a lost boy journeying home). “I want to bridge the worlds of politics and fashion. It’s like Inception: You think you’re looking at a pretty image, but the joke’s on you. I just taught you something new!”

