The Best Pieces You Need to Get from Intermix's 40% Off Sale

Get your shopping fix in at intermixonline.com. From now until 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 6, you can complete your dream fall wardrobe by taking an extra 40 percent off sale items.

To make things even easier for you, our savvy fashion team scoured the site and listed the eight items that you should score from the sale. We suggest less procrastination and more action, especially with prices this good. Shop our favorites below and then head on over to intermixonline.com to check out everything else on sale.

Enza Costa Dress 

Channel your inner Kardashian with this ribbed dress in a rich shade of camel.

available at intermix.com $47 (originally $188) SHOP NOW
Nicholas Off-the-Shoulder Dress

It doesn't get much more ladylike than this blush lace pencil-fit dress by Nicholas. 

available at intermix.com $149 (originally $545) SHOP NOW
Emma V-Neck

This fitted V-neck, sold exclusively at Intermix, can be worn alone or under a moto for a neat layered look. 

available at intermix.com $71 (originally $198) SHOP NOW
Charlotte Pant in Navy

Pair these navy pants, sold exclusively at Intermix, with heeled booties and a white button-down shirt for a timeless look.

available at intermix.com $71 (originally $295) SHOP NOW
Frame Cropped Denim

Cropped denim feels casual and ladylike—especially when paired with flats or ankle booties

available at intermix.com $95 ( originally $235) SHOP NOW
Cinq à Sept Ruffled Blazer 

This pretty Cinq à Sept jacket is a feminine take on your classic blazer.

available at intermix.com $167 (originally $465) SHOP NOW
Alex Striped Shirt 

A classic shirt dress, such as this striped version, can be worn with stylish oxfords or slides for the perfect daytime look—no matter the occasion.

available at intermix.com $83 (originally $198) SHOP NOW
Jennifer Zeuner Pendant Necklace

A dainty crescent necklace that's perfect for everyday wear.

available at intermix.com $65 (originally $225) SHOP NOW

