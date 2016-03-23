9 Easy Spring Fashion Updates to Make Now

We're in the mood for spring. The mild season gives way to longer days, blooming buds, and chirping birds, but it also allows us to totally overhaul our wardrobes. Now, if that sounds too daunting (we get it, you're busy!), we've narrowed down the nine pieces that will have you feeling spring-ready in a flash. Think: long flowing slip dresses, lace-up woven heels, and sculptural jewels, to name a few. Even if you scoop up just one of these pieces, it'll be enough to make you look and feel fresh. Ahead, nine easy spring fashion updates to make now.

RELATED: 3 Perfect Oufits to Wear to Brunch