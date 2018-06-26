Shop The Easiest Dress Style of the Summer

Courtesy
Ruthie Friedlander
Jun 26, 2018 @ 1:00 pm

What is it about a dress with pockets that makes it an instantly more gratifying wardrobe essential? Is it that ease at which you can take a good Instagram (hip out, hands casually in pockets)? Or the volume it gives you at just the right place in your silhouette? Maybe, if you're like us, the pocket is simply a savior for when you don't want to hold a hundred things in your hands.

Either way, we're super into dresses with pockets, no matter the formality of the garment. From a simple cotton maxi to a wedding dress, we're all for the inclusion of a side pocket. Here, shop a selection of our favorite summer dresses that allow you to go handbag-free.

1 of 8 Net-a-Porter

Sylvie broderie anglaise cotton-voile midi dress

Hatch Collection available at Net-a-Porter $260 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Net-a-Porter

Lena tasseled printed cotton-voile maxi dress

Rhode Resort available at Net-a-Porter $365 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Net-a-Porter

Smocked embroidered gingham cotton dress

Innika Choo available at Net-a-Porter $355 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Net-a-Porter

Belted striped cotton midi dress

Diane von Furstenberg available at Net-a-Porter $600 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Net-a-Porter

Margot printed cotton-poplin dress

Alice + Olivia available at Alice + Olivia $395 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Net-a-Porter

Faux pearl-embellished striped organic cotton-poplin dress

Mother of Pearl available at Net-a-Porter $475 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Net-a-Porter

Riviera wrap-effect two-tone canvas dress

La Ligne available at Net-a-Porter $395 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Net-a-Porter

Michelle bow-embellished cotton-blend midi dress

Rejina Pyo available at Net-a-Porter $780 SHOP NOW

