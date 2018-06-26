Shop The Easiest Dress Style of the Summer

What is it about a dress with pockets that makes it an instantly more gratifying wardrobe essential? Is it that ease at which you can take a good Instagram (hip out, hands casually in pockets)? Or the volume it gives you at just the right place in your silhouette? Maybe, if you're like us, the pocket is simply a savior for when you don't want to hold a hundred things in your hands.

Either way, we're super into dresses with pockets, no matter the formality of the garment. From a simple cotton maxi to a wedding dress, we're all for the inclusion of a side pocket. Here, shop a selection of our favorite summer dresses that allow you to go handbag-free.

