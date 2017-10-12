7 Beyond Perfect Denim Jackets You Need for Fall

Ann Jacoby
Oct 11, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

Transitioning from hot summer days to cooler fall weather may leave you seasonally confused in the fashion department. As we piece together a transitional wardrobe and try to make our warm-weather purchases work well into the next season, we find ourselves mulling over what to wear every morning as we scan our closets.

Here's one thing we can tell you: A great denim jacket is the answer to fall's ever-confusing weather. Hot tip: Opt for an oversize fit that will allow you to layer with hoodies and chunky sweaters, keeping you comfortable as the temps continue to drop. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorites that will have you set to step out your door all fall long!

1 of 7

BDG Denim Trucker Jacket

BDG $79 SHOP NOW
2 of 7

Bella Freud x J Brand Debbie Denim Jacket

J Brand Denim $398 SHOP NOW
3 of 7

Levi's Fleece-Lined Jacket

Levi's $75 SHOP NOW
4 of 7

Citizens of Humanity Crista Jean Jacket 

Citizens of Humanity $398 SHOP NOW
5 of 7

Frame Le Oversized Jacket

Frame Denim $375 SHOP NOW
6 of 7

Topshop Oversized Cropped Jacket

Topshop $90 SHOP NOW
7 of 7

Alexander Wang Oversized jacket

Alexander Wang $450 SHOP NOW

