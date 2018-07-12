This Is The Material That Will Replace PVC For Next Season's Accessories

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

At an appointment earlier this year at the Louis Vuitton offices, I came face to face with a new handbag: The Louis Vuitton New Wave, which debuts today, was being introduced as "an invitation to express joy and audacity."

This new handbag range takes inspiration from the '80s (New Wave music, specifically) and proudly wears the brand's logo, wavily emblazoned on its shoulder strap. Timeless, but also, very much of a certain time. And of course, a new Louis Vuitton bag in and of itself is something to get excited about. But a new Louis Vuitton bag that comes in colors ranging from black to smoothie pink? And in materials from the brands insanely soft leather to ... denim? That's doubly exciting.

And while we're on the subject of denim ...

While LV takes us on a trip down memory lane, back to The New Wave, if you will, let us revisit some trends of decades past: namely denim accessories. Scrunchies, bags, shoes ... this all-denim-all-the-time sentiment ... should it have been left behind with Britney and Justin? In short, no. With the approval of Vuitton, we feel strongly that denim need not only be worn on one's legs, but in one's hair, on one's shoulders, and feet. So go ahead, shop our favorite denim accessories. Or just save up for the best of the bunch.

