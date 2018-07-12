This Is The Material That Will Replace PVC For Next Season's Accessories

Courtesy Louis Vuitton
Ruthie Friedlander
Jul 12, 2018 @ 1:00 pm
At an appointment earlier this year at the Louis Vuitton offices, I came face to face with a new handbag: The Louis Vuitton New Wave, which debuts today, was being introduced as "an invitation to express joy and audacity." 

This new handbag range takes inspiration from the '80s (New Wave music, specifically) and proudly wears the brand's logo, wavily emblazoned on its shoulder strap. Timeless, but also, very much of a certain time. And of course, a new Louis Vuitton bag in and of itself is something to get excited about. But a new Louis Vuitton bag that comes in colors ranging from black to smoothie pink? And in materials from the brands insanely soft leather to ... denim? That's doubly exciting.

And while we're on the subject of denim ...

While LV takes us on a trip down memory lane, back to The New Wave, if you will, let us revisit some trends of decades past: namely denim accessories. Scrunchies, bags, shoes ... this all-denim-all-the-time sentiment ... should it have been left behind with Britney and Justin? In short, no. With the approval of Vuitton, we feel strongly that denim need not only be worn on one's legs, but in one's hair, on one's shoulders, and feet. So go ahead, shop our favorite denim accessories. Or just save up for the best of the bunch. 

VIDEO: How To Refresh Your Denim Wardrobe

 

 

1 of 6 Net-a-Porter

Embroidered denim espadrilles

Looking for something a bit more "extra" than your typical espadrille? Invest in a pair with a bit more oomph, like these, which have a beautiful "R" for Ruthie ... I mean Roger Vivier..

Roger Vivier available at Net-a-Porter $595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Nordstrom.com

Pippa Denim Bucket Bag

This embroidered denim bag is perfect for any of your summer activities, from going to the beach to going out to dinner. The drawstring lining enables you to really be able to carry it all.

Kate Spade available at Nordstrom.com $298 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Bergdorf Goodman

So Kate 120mm Denim Red Sole Pump

You can't go wrong with a red sole, and the denim exterior makes the shoe chic, chic, chic.

Christian Louboutin available at BergdorfGoodman.com $775 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Nordstrom

Studded Scrunchie

No. You're not seeing things. This. Is. A. Scrunchie. Thanks to cult-favorite brand Mansur Gavriel, this is a totally acceptable accessory to wear. And a denim studded scrunchie? Two times the fun.

available at Nordstrom.com $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Net-a-Porter

The Rockstud quilted denim belt bag

Breaking news: This is a belt bag! In denim!

Valentino Garavani available at Net-a-Porter $1,345 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 18-03-06 Accessories AM1 B2 toddmaughan W

Denim Embellished Headband

Not sold on the scrunchie? We have another (less #TBT) option for you. The denim embellished headband: chic enough to wear on a date, and cozy enough to wear with sweatpants.

