Shop the Coolest Winter Trend: Animal Ear Hats

More often than not, personal style boils down to instinct. And for this season, our (animal) intuition is telling us to top off our winter wardrobe with a lid that has pricked up our ears—literally. Along with monochromatic beanies, furry trappers and wool baseball caps, we're adding animal-inspired headgear to our shopping list, including studded cat ears, duo pom-pom beanies and pointy felt caps. A touch of whimsy, and a dash of street style cool, these animal-ear toppers are hot despite the drop in temperatures. Get in the spirit and channel an owl, bear or cat with one of our 13 picks.

