Shop the Coolest Winter Trend: Animal Ear Hats

Andrea Cheng
Oct 29, 2013 @ 10:40 am

More often than not, personal style boils down to instinct. And for this season, our (animal) intuition is telling us to top off our winter wardrobe with a lid that has pricked up our ears—literally.  Along with monochromatic beanies, furry trappers and wool baseball caps, we're adding animal-inspired headgear to our shopping list, including studded cat ears, duo pom-pom beanies and pointy felt caps. A touch of whimsy, and a dash of street style cool, these animal-ear toppers are hot despite the drop in temperatures. Get in the spirit and channel an owl, bear or cat with one of our 13 picks.

Topshop

$28; topshop.com.
Eugenia Kim

$120; barney.com.
BCBG Max Azria

$48; bcbg.com.
Urban Outfitters

$29; urbanoutfitters.com.
H&M

$10; hm.com.
Dorothy Perkins

$17; dorothyperkins.com.
Asos

$36; asos.com.
Evelyn K

$24; nordstrom.com.
August Hat

$24; nordstrom.com.
Plush

$55; revolveclothing.com.
Zara

$16; zara.com.
Asos

$15; asos.com.
Eugenia Kim

$259; matchesfashion.com.

