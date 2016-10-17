6 Colorful Velvet Pieces That Are Unlike Anything from Your Childhood

We all have some childhood memory of velvet clothing—a collared black velvet dress worn during a piano recital or a deep forest green one during the holidays (styled with darling Mary Janes, jingle bell earrings, and a reindeer headband, of course). But when the nostalgic fabric gets colored over in unexpected poppy reds, cheery yellows, and icy pastels, as we saw all over the fall 2016 runways, including Celine, Valentino, Dries Van Noten, Kenzo, Vetements (and so, so many others), then it suddenly feels like a brand-new, must-have idea. Elegant, with a hit of rockstar swagger.

With grown-up cuts, like a pretty pleated midi skirt or a sweeping wide-leg pant, velvet 2.0 feels delightfully chic, yet familiar in a comfortable, '90s-throwback way. Factor in its subtle sheen, and any outfit of yours will get an immediate boost in dimension and glamour. Give plush pants workwear polish with a straitlaced button-down (see how it's done, above) or add '70s flair to a velvet blazer with a tie-neck blouse and denim flares. Scroll through to scoop up six of our favorite colorful velvet pieces out now.

1 of 6 Courtesy

GANNI Jacket

Quilted diamonds get a luxe upgrade with velvet in icy blue.

Ganni available at mytheresa.com $409 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

TOPSHOP Skirt

Anchor the shine from this pretty pleated skirt with a chunky knit.

Topshop available at topshop.com $100 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

ISABEL MARANT ETOILE TOP

Sometimes more is more. Tuck this cherry red velvet top into a metallic skirt for a very festive pairing.

Isabel Marant Etoile available at matchesfashion.com $355 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

TIBI PANTS

Bring workwear polish with a button-down. Or, take the evening route with a sexy off-shoulder top.

Tibi available at tibi.com $295 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

ZARA Blazer

Throw this blazer over a tie-neck blouse and '70s flares for a modern bohemian-chic spin.

Zara available at zara.com $169 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

TANYA TAYLOR Dress

Toughen up this colorful bouquet-printed number with leather OTK boots and a moto jacket.

Tanya Taylor available at modaoperandi.com $625 SHOP NOW

