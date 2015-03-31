Shop by Color: Sweet, Custard Yellow Fashion Finds

This feature first appeared in the April issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download. Fore more stories like this, subscribe to the magazine, and find more extras from our annual color issue here.

Creamy, with a hint of nutmeg mixed in, this most mellow yellow, like a tasty dessert, is one that people are drawn to. Pantone's studies show a preference for this over, say, dandelion. "If you're just dipping your toe into yellow, this is a good starting point," says Pantone's executive director Leatrice Eiseman.

Perfect Pairings

Think you can't wear yellow? Know that this super-soft shade can warm up cooler skin tones better than starker, brighter ones do. That said, it looks positively gorgeous on bronzed or darker skin too.

Now FactorBrooke Jaffe, the vice president of women's ready-to-wear at Bloomingdales, calls it her favorite runway color of spring 2015. "At the New York shows, there were so many fun yellow looks that when I didn't see one, I kept expecting it," she says.

Runway inspiration at top: Burberry Prorsum