Shop by Color: Trusty Classic Blue Must-Haves

This feature first appeared in the April issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download. Fore more stories like this, subscribe to the magazine, and find more extras from our annual color issue here.

Like navy, another shade you'll be hearing plenty about for spring, Classic Blue is a reliable standby that won't take you too far out of your comfort zone. "I call this blue an anchor because it's one of those go-to colors you can always depend on," says Pantone's executive director Leatrice Eiseman.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Perfect Pairings

RELATED: Shop by Color: Sweet, Custard Yellow Fashion Finds

The trusty shade met up with lots of black on the spring runways, but when it comes to patching these two heavy hitters together in your living room, "leave it to the professionals," says designer Jonathan Adler. Combining the two shades in a room can look a little too normcore if they're not handled just right or if not broken up with soft neutrals.

Now FactorThis exact shade appeared in 12 percent of spring shows. Our home design pros cop to recent crushes on lacquered end tables and living room walls in this close cousin to cobalt.

PHOTOS: Shop 10 Must-Have Classic Blue Fashion Finds