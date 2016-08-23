12 Beyond Cool Ways to Do Collegiate Prep

courtesy (4)
Alison Syrett (Text) and Ann Jacoby (Market)
Aug 23, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

There are three times a year that truly feel like a fresh start: January 1, the first real, warm-enough-for-flower-buds week of spring, and back-to-school shopping season—yes, even if it’s been longer than we’d care to admit since our post-Labor Day schedule included homeroom. After all, as stores around the world fill up with preppy-chic offerings, how can you not want in on the fun?

And what fun it is when you no longer have real classes to worry about! Instead of adhering to cumbersome uniform guides or strict dress codes (hemlines past your fingertips anyone?), we have the freedom to give collegiate-inspired style a fashion-focused update; think crisp new denim in an of-the-moment shape, or a pleated plaid skirt with something more subversive, such as over-the-knee boots. As Coach showed us last February by mish-mashing classic co-ed silhouettes—button-downs, letterman jackets, loafers—with high shine finishes and tapestry prints, there are a myriad of wonderful ways to take this style when we’re heading somewhere exciting than study hall. Nail the look all autumn with the 12 key pieces below.

1 of 12 courtesy

Wood Wood

All the utility of a white oxford blouse, twice the cool factor.

Wood Wood available at needsupply.com $177 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 courtesy

J. Crew 

Such a quick and easy way to smarten casual fare, like floral dresses and slouchy tees.

J. Crew available at jcrew.com $198 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 courtesy

Coach 

With the help of playful appliqués and a high contrast color scheme, the old school letterman jacket gets an It girl upgrade.

Coach available at coach.com $795 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 courtesy

Gucci 

Keep the conservative design in check with at least one bolder element—we love the idea of a floral pant or metallic skirt—mixed in.

Gucci available at net-a-porter.com $750 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 courtesy

H&M 

The button front skirt: your bodysuit collection’s best friend. 

H&M available at hm.com $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 courtesy

A.P.C. 

For a casual twist on your party-ready LBD, throw this on top.

A.P.C. available at apc.fr $165 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 courtesy

Rebecca Taylor

High rise, slim cut, and flared above the ankle just so, fashion’s new wave of baby bell jeans instantly update the rest of your basics.

Rebecca Taylor available at matchesfashion.com $295 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 courtesy

MSGM 

The most sophisticated take on school girl skirts? A structured wrap cut with an abstract argyle graphic.

MSGM available at farfetch.com $316 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 courtesy

Chloe

Velvet smoking slippers with a stacked heel make every outfit read more expensive—even if it’s just a T-shirt and jeans.

Chloe available at net-a-porter.com $685 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 courtesy

Dorateymur

In glossy patent leather, slide on mules feel polished enough to pair with office attire (but still work wonderfully with denim, too). 

Dorateymur available at net-a-porter.com $385 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 courtesy

Dolce Vita 

Step one to achieving Ali McGraw’s iconic ‘70s era style: suede over-the-knee boots in warm autumnal tone.

Dolce Vita available at nordstrom.com $300 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 courtesy

Fiorelli 

A mini knapsack in powder blue leather may not hold many books but, man, is it cute.

Fiorelli available at asos.com $89 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!