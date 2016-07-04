Deal of the Week: This Super Versatile Club Monaco Jumpsuit for Under $100

By now, we've all pretty much embraced the one-piece (despite some of its challenges). Nevertheless, we love them for their easy, instant outfit-making qualities that work for an event as dressy as a wedding or as casual as a weekend errand. But a jumpsuit crafted from all denim can still be tricky to wear or commit to (unless you're Gwen Stefani). Fortunately, Club Monaco knocked down the intimidation factor with this friendly one-piece creation that's not only approachable, but extremely versatile. It's made from soft, drapey viscose—so it moves with, not against you—and it comes equipped with a belt to create an hourglass shape. We especially love the culotte-style silhouette (a trend that's so hot right now), the short sleeves (perfect for summer without exposing too much arm), and the flattering V-neckline.

We'd style the "Lasse" denim jumpsuit with a white tee underneath and white sneakers during the day, and with a sharp longline waistcoat and a pair of ankle-strap high-heel sandals for a night out. And the best part? It's now on sale as part of Club Monaco's summer promotion. Originally at $279, it's now priced at just $97. Snag this jumpsuit at clubmonaco.com ASAP, because we bet it's going to sell out fast.