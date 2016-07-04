Deal of the Week: This Super Versatile Club Monaco Jumpsuit for Under $100

Welcome to Deal of the Week, where we scour the market and bring you the best fashion piece that's currently on sale, aka the perfect way to kick off your Monday.
By now, we've all pretty much embraced the one-piece (despite some of its challenges). Nevertheless, we love them for their easy, instant outfit-making qualities that work for an event as dressy as a wedding or as casual as a weekend errand. But a jumpsuit crafted from all denim can still be tricky to wear or commit to (unless you're Gwen Stefani). Fortunately, Club Monaco knocked down the intimidation factor with this friendly one-piece creation that's not only approachable, but extremely versatile. It's made from soft, drapey viscose—so it moves with, not against you—and it comes equipped with a belt to create an hourglass shape. We especially love the culotte-style silhouette (a trend that's so hot right now), the short sleeves (perfect for summer without exposing too much arm), and the flattering V-neckline.
We'd style the "Lasse" denim jumpsuit with a white tee underneath and white sneakers during the day, and with a sharp longline waistcoat and a pair of ankle-strap high-heel sandals for a night out. And the best part? It's now on sale as part of Club Monaco's summer promotion. Originally at $279, it's now priced at just $97. Snag this jumpsuit at clubmonaco.com ASAP, because we bet it's going to sell out fast.