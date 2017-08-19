Keep Your School Supply Game Strong With These Adorable Items 

Nicola Tree/Getty
Steffi Lee
Aug 18, 2017 @ 8:15 pm

It’s back-to-school season and, therefore, time to bring on that new-new: clothes, backpacks, and supplies. A pencil case initially may not bring the same pep to your step as a pair of kick flare crop jeans, but office brands are proving this notion wrong this fall. And at a much lower price point than a stark white sneaker or streetwear hoodie, you can easily amp up your look for less than your daily Starbucks Venti.

VIDEO: 7 Things You Didn’t Know You Needed for Your Dorm

Acrylic, blush pink, and succulents translate effortlessly onto your educational essentials. Why not elevate items you use on the daily? As sleek and trend-conscious as modern home decor, the below items look fashionable and wil keep you productive.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Poppin

Blush Tape Dispenser

The Container Store $10 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Ban.Do

17-Month Large Agenda

Ban.do $32 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Cavallini & Co. 

Pencil Set

Cavallini & Co. $13 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Rifle Paper Co. 

Desktop Notepad

Rifle Paper $9 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Kate Spade

For Good Measure Desk Accessories Set

Kate Spade $48 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Anthropologie

Motivation Pen Set

Anthropologie $14 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Paper Source

Vibe Squad Mini Scented Erasers

Paper Source $9 SHOP NOW

