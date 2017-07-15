Channel Your Inner '90s It Girl With These 11 Mini Backpacks

It goes without saying that ‘90s style is taking over the fashion scene. And lucky for us, that includes the return of the mini backpack. The fun-size statement accessory can be sported casually or glammed up, and it's been spotted hanging off the shoulders and swinging from the hands of Rihanna, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner.

The mini backpack could not have made its comeback at a better time, especially since this is the season for taking trips to the beach and rocking out at festivals. It’s such a simple yet chic accessory to store belongings, and it eliminates the hassle of toting around an oversized bag.

Read on for a look at some of the most stylish mini backpacks to carry along with you on your summer excursions!

LOUIS VUITTON

$3,050 SHOP NOW
MANSUR GAVRIEL

$845 SHOP NOW
ACNE STUDIO

$1,550 SHOP NOW
CHLOÉ

$1,490 SHOP NOW
TOPSHOP

$45 SHOP NOW
LOEFFLER RANDALL

$650 SHOP NOW
BOTKIER NEW YORK

$298 SHOP NOW
zac ZAC POSEN

$395 SHOP NOW
RAG & BONE

$385 (originally $550) SHOP NOW
matt & nat

$100 (originally $125) SHOP NOW
EVERLANE

$330 SHOP NOW

