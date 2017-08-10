Shop Our Favorite Feline Trend This Fall

Michael Stewart/WireImage
Alexis Parente
Aug 10, 2017 @ 7:45 pm

This fall, it's all about those fabulous feline motifs! We know animal prints can be very frightening, but we've found some great ways to blend those tough patterns into your everyday wardrobe. Style your favorite leopard print with bright solid knits for a perfect pairing. Or add statement cheetah accessories to a minimalist outfit for a new kind of wow factor.

Shop our favorite cat inspired prints below and from our September issue!

1 of 10 Courtesy

Gap

$21 (originally $35) SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Vince Camuto

$129 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Ganni

$315 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

River Island

$56 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Tibi

$695 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

H&M

$25 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Gucci

$2,490 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Saint Laurent

$395 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

J.Crew

$110 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Forever 21

$35 SHOP NOW

