13 Cashmere Pieces That Will Keep You Warm and Cozy All Season Long

Courtesy
Jenna Pizzuta (Market)
Feb 10, 2018 @ 12:30 pm

It's been a long, cold winter. To help you get it through in style, we've tracked down the best black tights, the chicest winter boots, fabulous heavy-duty winter coats, and more. But if you're looking to fight off frostbite, cashmere is really your best bet. The fabric, a wool-like fiber, insulates heat with minimal bulk. What does that mean exactly? Well, a fine cashmere sweater will do the work of a double-knit chunky style. Whether you choose to buy a pair of gloves or a dress, you'll be thankful you made the investment. 

1 of 13 Courtesy

WAFFLE KNIT SWEATER

Everlane $155 SHOP NOW
2 of 13 Courtesy

WIDE LEG TROUSER

Rag & Bone $495 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

SLIPPERS

Minnie Rose $158 SHOP NOW
4 of 13 Courtesy

HAT

H&M $35 SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Courtesy

BRETON-STRIPE SWEATER

Kule $298 SHOP NOW
6 of 13 Courtesy

TRAVEL SET

Le Kasha $1,163 SHOP NOW
7 of 13 Courtesy

DRESS

Polo by Ralph Lauren $250 (originally $798) SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy

SCARF

Vince $177 (originally $295) SHOP NOW
9 of 13 Courtesy

COAT

Joseph $1,295 SHOP NOW
10 of 13 Courtesy

CARDIGAN

J. Crew $248 SHOP NOW
11 of 13 Courtesy

GLOVES

Halogen $25 (originally $49) SHOP NOW
12 of 13 Courtesy

TURTLENECK SWEATER

Uniqlo $40 (originally $80) SHOP NOW
13 of 13 Courtesy

SOCKS

Pepper & Mayne $70 SHOP NOW

