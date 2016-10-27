The 9 Pieces to Buy from Carine Roitfeld's Affordable Uniqlo Collection

courtesy Uniqlo
Andrea Cheng
Oct 27, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

Ah, the "French girl look," an aesthetic so elusive that we've dedicated countless stories on decrypting that certain je ne sais quoi. Has it become a somewhat unhealthy obsession? Perhaps. But what we've learned about the French girl is that she's complex. She has multiple sides and personalities. She can embody seaside glamour while holiday-ing along the French Riviera in a sweet LWD with a wicker basket as her purse, Jane Birken-style. Or, she can exude an IDGAF attitude, complete with mussed-up two (or three or four)-day-old bedhead, perfectly imperfect kohl-rimmed eyes, and an outfit that's at once both fiercely glam and severely sophisticated. That's Carine Roitfeld.

And for as little as $10, you can be somewhat closer to dressing like the bad gal of French fashion. In the icon's latest collaboration with Uniqlo, which is out now (!), she has designed 43 pieces that reflect her style, including this amazing faux fur leopard print coat (a hit at the Carine Roitfeld x Uniqlo launch party btw), masculine double-breasted coats, slick moto jackets, slightly shredded camo knits, and sexy high-slit pencil skirts. Oh, and the tights—so good. We plucked our nine favorites from the collab, which you can shop below, or head to uniqlo.com to see the entire line-up. Better yet, from now until Nov. 3, you can get $30 off your order of $200 with the code THANKS at checkout. You = French icon status, just a few clicks away. 

1 of 9 courtesy Uniqlo

Silk Tie-Neck Blouse

Tuck into a leather skirt for an elegant-meets-edge aesthetic.

Uniqlo available at uniqlo.com $70 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 courtesy Uniqlo

Faux Fur Collar

Instantly update your outerwear with a luxe faux fur accent. 

Uniqlo available at uniqlo.com $20 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 courtesy Uniqlo

Leather Moto Jacket

Cropped, monochrome, belted—this moto jacket is everything.

Uniqlo available at uniqlo.com $90 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 courtesy Uniqlo

Faux Fur Leopard-Print Coat

A classic with major street-style appeal. 

Uniqlo available at uniqlo.com $150 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 courtesy Uniqlo

Wrapped Cache-Couer Top

A slightly cropped silhouette makes this the perfect statement top for a high-waist pant. 

Uniqlo available at uniqlo.com $40 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 courtesy Uniqlo

Double-Breasted Tweed Coat

Strike a masculine-feminine juxtaposition with this sharp double-breasted coat layered over a flirty dress.

Uniqlo available at uniqlo.com $200 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 courtesy Uniqlo

Camo-Print Cashmere Sweater

Camo-printed and slightly shredded makes this sweater all sorts of cool.

Uniqlo available at uniqlo.com $80 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 courtesy Uniqlo

Leather-Look Coat

A tough-girl take on your trench.

Uniqlo available at uniqlo.com $170 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 courtesy Uniqlo

Jacquard Pencil Skirt

Elevate your work wear staples with this chic pencil skirt that boasts a woven jacquard pattern.

Uniqlo available at uniqlo.com $40 SHOP NOW

