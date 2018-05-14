Shop The Surprising New Neutral That Will Instantly Refresh Your Spring Wardrobe

Photo Illustration. Photo: Courtesy
Alexis Bennett (Text) and Lashauna Williams (Market)
May 14, 2018 @ 10:15 am

A great camouflage piece should be a wardrobe staple. And no, you don't need to love rolling around in the mud to rock this look. Think of the print as a neutral, the same way we suggest wearing animal prints like leopard or zebra. Throw on a bomber jacket over any outfit (casual or formal) for instant cool-girl vibes. Or make a statement at the beach in a vintage-inspired bikini. Just be sure to break up the bold pattern with solid staples, so that you don't end up looking like an extra in Destiny's Child's Survivor video. (Not that we're saying that's a bad thing. Those girls looked GREAT). We've gathered 20 chic pieces below to help you get started.

1 of 16 Courtesy

Easy Romper by Boohoo

$15 (originally $25) SHOP NOW
2 of 16 Courtesy

Pinstripes Add a Special Touch by Mother

$376 SHOP NOW
3 of 16 Courtesy

The Sexy Bikini by PrettyLittleThing

from $15 SHOP NOW
4 of 16 Courtesy

A Sleek Swing Jacket by H&M+

$35 SHOP NOW
5 of 16 Courtesy

A Top All About Details by Junya Watanabe

$385 SHOP NOW
6 of 16 Courtesy

The must Have Track Jacket by The Upside

$159 SHOP NOW
7 of 16 Courtesy

The Fitted Mini by Boohoo

$20 (originally $34) SHOP NOW
8 of 16 Courtesy

Office Ready Lady Skirt by PS by Paul Smith

$350 SHOP NOW
9 of 16 Courtesy

Trendy Cargos by Sanctuary

$99 SHOP NOW
10 of 16 Courtesy

A Chic Maillot by Norma Kamali

$98 (originally $200) SHOP NOW
11 of 16 Courtesy

Everyday Drawstring Shorts by Zara

$50 SHOP NOW
12 of 16 Courtesy

Qulited Parka by Maharishi

$465 SHOP NOW
13 of 16 Courtesy

Edgy Unfinished Hem Skirt by Nili Lotan

$395 SHOP NOW
14 of 16 Courtesy

Comfortable Sweats by Monrow

$79 (origianlly $158) SHOP NOW
15 of 16 Courtesy

Safari Style Button-Front by M.I.H Jeans

$174 (originally $290) SHOP NOW
16 of 16 Courtesy

Denim Cutoffs by Current/Elliott

$114 (originally $190) SHOP NOW

