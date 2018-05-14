Shop The Surprising New Neutral That Will Instantly Refresh Your Spring Wardrobe

A great camouflage piece should be a wardrobe staple. And no, you don't need to love rolling around in the mud to rock this look. Think of the print as a neutral, the same way we suggest wearing animal prints like leopard or zebra. Throw on a bomber jacket over any outfit (casual or formal) for instant cool-girl vibes. Or make a statement at the beach in a vintage-inspired bikini. Just be sure to break up the bold pattern with solid staples, so that you don't end up looking like an extra in Destiny's Child's Survivor video. (Not that we're saying that's a bad thing. Those girls looked GREAT). We've gathered 20 chic pieces below to help you get started.

