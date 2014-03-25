Shop Brick-and-Mortar Boutiques from Your Couch

Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:36 pm
Best of Web
Farfetch
farfetch.com
The site sources 250 ultra-luxe boutiques in 19 countries, like Paris’s L’Eclaireur and London’s Knightsbridge staple, Feathers. Spend a lot or a little; dresses range from a five-figure Zuhair Murad gown to a $69 tank dress by MISBHV.
Best of Web
Shoptiques
shoptiques.com
Nab smaller-label goods like platform booties and swingy skirts from dozens of boutiques around the world, and pay one flat shipping fee (brill!). Check out its live-stream tab, which displays shoppable new inventory as it is uploaded onto the site.
Best of Web
Squareup Market
squareup.com/market
Skip the road trip and discover the best home, fashion, and jewelry stores nationwide while you’re chilling at home. Pick up geometric bangles from Oakland’s Hellbent and rugged duffel bags at San Francisco’s Joshu+Vela.
