Shop Brick-and-Mortar Boutiques from Your Couch

farfetch.com The site sources 250 ultra-luxe boutiques in 19 countries, like Paris’s L’Eclaireur and London’s Knightsbridge staple, Feathers. Spend a lot or a little; dresses range from a five-figure Zuhair Murad gown to a $69 tank dress by MISBHV.
Courtesy
Shoptiques
shoptiques.com Nab smaller-label goods like platform booties and swingy skirts from dozens of boutiques around the world, and pay one flat shipping fee (brill!). Check out its live-stream tab, which displays shoppable new inventory as it is uploaded onto the site.
Courtesy
Squareup Market
squareup.com/market Skip the road trip and discover the best home, fashion, and jewelry stores nationwide while you’re chilling at home. Pick up geometric bangles from Oakland’s Hellbent and rugged duffel bags at San Francisco’s Joshu+Vela.
Courtesy
1 of
4
Advertisement
1 of 3Courtesy
Farfetch
farfetch.com The site sources 250 ultra-luxe boutiques in 19 countries, like Paris’s L’Eclaireur and London’s Knightsbridge staple, Feathers. Spend a lot or a little; dresses range from a five-figure Zuhair Murad gown to a $69 tank dress by MISBHV.
Advertisement
2 of 3Courtesy
Shoptiques
shoptiques.com Nab smaller-label goods like platform booties and swingy skirts from dozens of boutiques around the world, and pay one flat shipping fee (brill!). Check out its live-stream tab, which displays shoppable new inventory as it is uploaded onto the site.
3 of 3Courtesy
Squareup Market
squareup.com/market Skip the road trip and discover the best home, fashion, and jewelry stores nationwide while you’re chilling at home. Pick up geometric bangles from Oakland’s Hellbent and rugged duffel bags at San Francisco’s Joshu+Vela.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.