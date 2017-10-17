Your Guide to the Best Curve-Friendly Coats of the Season

Lashauna Williams
Oct 17, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

For fashion lovers, the best part about fall is the opportunity to buy a new coat. It’s the key piece of the season, as you’ll wear it more than any other item. And since it’s the first part of your outfit that everyone will see, you’ll really want your topper to express your personality.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton Wears the Perfect Scarlet Coat

 

This time of year, a lightweight coat is perfect and as the weather cools off, you can layer pieces to create a personalized look. Continuing on that theme, if your style is classic, go for a sleek wool or tweed coat. We found great ones by Eloquii, Simply Be, and others. Looking for something edgy instead? Go for something with faux leather like the mixed media drape coat from DEX at Gwynnie Bee or a cropped moto from RACHEL Rachel Roy.

Sticking around from last year are mixed media options with a fresh remix a la Marina Rinaldi, the bomber, which has a longer silhouette like seen at DebShops, and fleece which feels refreshed in a jacket treatment from J.Jill.  Don’t want a collar at all? Addition Elle has you covered. Feeling sporty? Slip on a lightweight parka by Boohoo Curve.

And if you’re not afraid to wear a statement piece, choose a plaid by Ashley Stewart or a faux fur trimmed moto from Missguided. And for those that believe "if it ain't broke don't fix it" Mod Cloth and Charlotte Russe has options that are classic yet contemporary. Scroll down to shop our 15 favorite (and don't forget to check out the DebShops coat above) and  get ready to find the perfect topper for you.

Missguided

$62 (originally $124)
Marina Rinaldi

$415
Boohoo Curve

$52 (originally $104)
Ashley Stewart

$90 (originally $150)
DebShops

$50
Eloquii

$170
J.Jill

$109
Charlotte Russe

$47
RACHEL Rachel Roy

$209
Simply Be

$115
Mod Cloth

$70
Elvi

$83
Addition Elle

$148 (originally $198)
Ellos

from $90
DEX at Gwynnie Bee

from $49/monthly subscription

