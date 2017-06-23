12 Pink Fashion Pieces to Celebrate National Pink Day

Edward Berthelot/Getty
June 23rd marks National Pink Day, a holiday to celebrate the color and all it represents. Now more than ever, pink has become a symbol of strength, hope and love. We’re also seeing pink being worn more often by our favorite icons of street style, making it the color to wear.
VIDEO: How To Master The Pink Diamonds Manicure
To celebrate today’s holiday, we plan to wear, drink, and eat all things pink! Shop our twelve favorite pink pieces to wear now and later!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement