12 Pink Fashion Pieces to Celebrate National Pink Day

Edward Berthelot/Getty
Jenna Pizzuta
Jun 23, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

June 23rd marks National Pink Day, a holiday to celebrate the color and all it represents. Now more than ever, pink has become a symbol of strength, hope and love. We’re also seeing pink being worn more often by our favorite icons of street style, making it the color to wear.

To celebrate today’s holiday, we plan to wear, drink, and eat all things pink! Shop our twelve favorite pink pieces to wear now and later!

1 of 12 Courtesy

VELVET SLIP DRESS

Topshop $50 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

SPORTY BIKINI

Rye $215 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

OPEN-WEAVE SNEAKERS

Nike $110 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

PLEATED TOP

Tome $248 (originally $495) SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

WIDE LEG TROUSERS

Sies Marjan $765 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

ONE-PIECE SWIM

Eres $280 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

WRAPOVER SKIRT

H&M $30 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

BASIC TEE

Zara $10 (originally $16) SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

RETRO SUNGLASSES

Oliver Peoples $375 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

HIGH RISE SHORTS

Farrow $92 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

Short Robe

Arabella $32 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

Plunge Bralette with Lace Neckline

Mae $18 SHOP NOW

