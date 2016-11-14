The Best Under-$100 Fashion Pieces That You'll Never Get Sick of

Timur Emek/Getty
Andrea Cheng (Text) and Callie Turner (Market)
Nov 14, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

You know all the stuff that never goes out of style? They're the basics that, admittedly, err on the boring side of fashion, but make up the core of your wardrobe. You know what we're talking about: it's the crisp button-down, the little black dress, the pair of tailored trousers—the hardest working pieces in your closet that that have seen you through all your job interviews, every big important meeting, and those times when you wake up hating everything you own. (Here's the full list of the pieces that never go out of fashion). 

Based on wear count alone, these pieces are worth investing in. Good news: An investment pieces doesn't have to be an "investment." In fact, you can find quality staples that cost less than, say, the same total as a down payment on a car or house. Even better news: We found said pieces, and each rings in under $100. Scroll through to shop these nine pieces that you'll wear forever.

1 of 9 Courtesy

TOPSHOP DRESS

A LBD that you can wear to a job interview, to a meeting, to the office any day of the year.

Topshop available at topshop.com $92 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

MANGO Blouse

Right next to the crisp button-down shirt is its equally classic twin—the tie-neck blouse.

Mango available at mango.com $60 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

ZARA TOP-HANDLE BAG

A black top-handle purse is expected. But the same classic silhouette in ivory? Timeless with an unpredictable twist.

Zara available at zara.com $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

UNIQLO TURTLENECK SWEATER

One in every shade, please. Currently in our shopping cart: this camel one, black, gray, and white. 

Uniqlo available at uniqlo.com $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

CORNELIA WEBB NECKLACE

A delicate gold pendant that you can wear on its own or layered for a neck-party stack.

Cornelia Webb available at net-a-porter.com $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

H&M Trench Coat

The quintessential transitional coat. It's been around for a century, and will probably be around for a century more. 

H&M available at hm.com $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

MANGO FLATS

When you want the comfort of a sneaker, but the polish of a classic black pump.

Mango available at mango.com $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

TOPSHOP PANTS

The beauty of a high-waist pant: You have the option to tuck in a shirt or style with a cropped top.

Topshop available at topshop.com $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

ZARA BOOTS

Out of all ankle boots, the Chelsea comes out on top as the chicest and most versatile.

Zara available at zara.com $90 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!