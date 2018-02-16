The 6 Best Cleavage-Boosting Bras for Wide-Set Breasts

Priya Rao (Text) and Ruthie Friedlander (Market)
We know how essential the right undergarments are for your wardrobe, but even still, bra shopping can be overwhelming, especially when faced with a bevy of brands and styles. Sometimes it helps to buy said intimates with a specific reason in mind, and no we don't mean date night. For those of you who have breasts that don't touch, meaning you can put one or more fingers in between, shopping for your bras can be broken down to a science.

Wider or separated breasts benefit from a few styles, like the plunge or triangle-shaped bra, which pushes them together. T-shirt bras can also be more comfortable for wider-set women because they are made for the everyday, and still create cleavage. And lastly, racer-backs or T-backs push the chest close together, while creating a slimming affect. Ahead, 6 stellar bras for wide-set breasts.

Icon Modern Stretch-Satin T-shirt Bra

This bra smooths and creates a come-hither look in one fell swoop.

Hadlee Stretch Organic Pima Cotton-Jersey Triangle Bra

This triangle-shaped bralette is incredibly comfortable and sexy.

Sweat Treats Swiss-Dot Soft-Cup Bra

This racerback style will make the breasts sit closer together while creating a slim figure.

Rosario The Plunge Stretch-Corded Lace Underwired Bra

This padded plunge will simultaneously push the breasts up and together.

Molitor Stretch-Lace and Tulle Underwired Bbra

Molded underwire cups will give you a lift, but are still appropriate for the everyday.

Women's Perfect T-Shirt Convertible Lightly Lined Plunge Bra

This plunging push-up is perfect for deep-V necklines.

