The 8 Black Leggings That Will Make You Break Up with Pants

When a report by Slice Intelligence landed in our inbox, detailing that in the past year, women have ordered more leggings online than jeans (up 40 percent compared with last year, while denim only increased by three), we went through something that felt like the five stages of grief before eventually coming to terms with it. We mean, who can argue with comfort?

Leggings are stretchy, they encourage movement and mobility (not to mention, create the illusion of being super active), and ankle-length versions are, essentially, black opaque footless tights. They're America's sartorial sweetheart. And they already have a celebrity advocate: Gigi Hadid, who's worn them unabashedly out in the open or layered under oversized sweaters year-round. Now it's your turn. We shopped the best back leggings at every price point. Some have stirrups, others are infused with high-performance heat-tech fibers, and all will have you consider breaking up with pants (at least for the time being). 

1 of 7 Courtesy

ZARA

Designed with open-heel stirrups to make these stay put (no riding up or weird bunching).

Zara available at zara.com $23 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

UNIQLO

How did we ever survive winter without Uniqlo's Heattech fabrics?

Uniqlo available at uniqlo.com $15 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

TORY SPORT

An essential to your athleisure lifestyle.

Tory Sport available at torysport.com $110 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

TOPSHOP

A high-waist pair that does the job of holding things in, if you know what we mean. 

Topshop available at topshop.com $20 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

JOSEPH

With its sleek lines and flexible twill weave, this pair almost looks like a pant but feels like leggings.

Joseph available at joseph-fashion.com $320 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

JAMES PERSE

Threadbare-thin leggings aren't going to cut it in the face of winter's wrath. This velvety soft one is made from fleece for extra insulation.

James Perse available at net-a-porter.com $165 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Ssense Leggings

Lightweight jersey leggings for a comfortable fit that's perfect for everyday wear.

available at ssense.com $250 SHOP NOW

