BCBG Max Azria Toasts to 25 Years by Bringing Back Their Best Designs

Happy birthday, BCBG Max Azria! To celebrate its 25th Anniversary, the brand has created "Living the Bon Chic Life," a beautifully curated retrospective exhibition of past favorites from their collections. The collection of their greatest hits gives the public a rare glimpse into their fashion studio's design process, its advertising campaigns of past years, and a stroll down their red carpet's memory lane.

Plus, to say thanks to their patrons, BCBG Max Azria is launching a Runway Archive Pop-Up Shop, a special-edition shopping experience both at the exhibition and online where visitors can shop popular pieces from past collections with a major discount—70% off original retail prices. Luckily, for fans who can’t make it to the retrospective, you can still shop select archival runway styles online starting today at bcbg.com.

"Living the Bon Chic Life" will be open to the public on May 3rd, 4th, and 10th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the BCBG Corporate Headquarters in Los Angeles (2761 Fruitland Ave., Vernon, 90058). Visitors will also have the opportunity to give back and get stylish by purchasing one-of-a-kind motorcycle jackets (only 25 were created) that will be sold throughout the duration of the retrospective, with 100% of the proceeds going to LA's Best, a supervised after school education, enrichment, and recreation program for elementary school children in Los Angeles.

Ready to shop BCBG Max Azria's best pieces? Click through our gallery to see our favorite pieces from the Runway Archive Pop-Up available online today!

—Tiffany Faure