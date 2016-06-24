The 6 Pieces You Should Buy from Banana Republic This Week

Courtesy
Mia Solkin
Jun 24, 2016 @ 4:45 pm

Who doesn't know Banana Republic? The brand hardly needs an introduction. It's been a household name ever since we can remember. And while we love the mass retailer for its polished workwear separates (button-down shirts! tailored pants! blazers!), it also boasts an impressive inventory of trend-driven pieces, like sweet (and sexy) lace-trimmed camis, '70s-inspired button-front minis, flouncy printed tops, and sweeping chambray wide-leg pants. Basically, we want everything. Realistically though, that's not possible. To point you in the right direction, here are the 6 pieces that you should shop this week—unless we get to them first. 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Windowpane Merino Wool Vee Sweater

A work-appropriate sweater with a playful print to break up neutrals. 

Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.gap.com $70 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Chambray Belted Wide-Leg Pant

Pair these wide-leg chambray pants with heels to elongate your legs.

Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.gap.com $65 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Print Cross-Neck Top

We can't get enough of tops with interesting necklines, and this one is no exception. Guaranteed to be super flattering and perfect for those hotter summer days.

Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.gap.com $78 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Button-Front Canvas Skirt

Embrace the '70s with this cute button-front A-line skirt.

Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.gap.com $75 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Strappy Lace-Trim Top

This sweet, yet sexy lace camisole is perfect with a blazer and pants during the day, and with jeans for a night out.

Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.gap.com $68 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Pinstripe Flutter-Sleeve Dress

A great twist on a classic pin stripe. We especially adore the flutter sleeves. 

Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.gap.com $98 SHOP NOW

