The 10 Fall Fashion Pieces You Need to Feel Like a Real-Life Ballerina

Aug 26, 2016

When I was 4 years old, my mom signed me up for ballet classes in the hope that I would someday turn out to be as disciplined and as elegant as Misty Copeland is today. Unfortunately, I quit after three sessions. I was neither poised nor graceful, and I hated the pink leotard. I was incorrigible. Cut to present day. After Valentino's Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli sent out the prettiest ballerina-inspired creations down the fall 2016 runways, it took everything in my power to not demand of my mother why she ever acquiesced to my request. I mean, clearly, I didn't know better.

The Valentino design duo had dreamed up beyond beautiful dresses that featured delicate strappy slips in the softest shades, exquisitely embroidered wrap skirts, and ribbon wraparound detailing, and frothy tulle creations. Of course, it wasn't all girly—heavy-duty combat boots, leather finishes, and unexpected pops of velvet shaved off some of the sweetness. And for all the non-ballerinas out there who want to be a ballerina (my want is slightly tinged with regret), it's easy to translate the look into real life (but without the pirouettes or demi-pointe) with pink pleated skirts, ballet-inspired shawls, sleek bodysuits, and darling ballet flats that wrap all the way up to the shin. Then, take a cue from Valentino and finish with tough don't-mess-with-me boots. Scroll through to shop the 10 key—or in ballet-speak, principal—pieces, below.

Cos Hair Pins

Don't let flyaways and wispy stragglers ruin your perfect ballerina bun. Pin them back with delicate rose gold bobbies.

Need Supply Co Skirt

Dance, or pirouette, through life with a pleated skirt that swishes with every movement.

Zara Dress

How dreamy is this dress?! Slip it on and pretend you're the principal ballerina in Sleeping Beauty.

J.W.Anderson Skirt

Be a rebel (Black Swan-style) and forego the nudes and pinks for a tough, street-chic take on balletwear—a flowy skirt inked in blank.

H&M Top

The ballerina take on the off-shoulder trend includes a white minimalist top styled with a sleek low bun and a pleated pink skirt. 

Topshop Bodysuit

Embrace the '90s and style your bodysuit with a pair of vintage Levi's or with leggings and pretend you just finished barre class.

Tibi Shawl 

The ballet cardigan gets a modern update with a chunky knit and a spice-flavored shade, making it the perfect companion on crisp autumn days. 

Vanessa Mooney Choker

Ballerina-ify your Kardashiain-inspired black velvet choker with soft separates and ballet flats.

ALLUDE Sweater

The millenial pink shade can be both girly and offbeat. Leave it up to interpretation with this turtleneck knit.

Miu Miu Shoes 

Lace-up ballet flats get a playful twist with gingham-printed ribbon instead of pink satin.

