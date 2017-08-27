Barely-There Opticals to Bring out Your Inner Geek-Chic

Remember when you were a kid and bummed out about having to wear glasses? No more! Eyewear has come so far in the past decades that even our favorite celebs (we see you Justin Bieber) regularly rock the trend.

Nowadays, you can find a pair of opticals made for you—nearly every site that sells eyewear online allows you to search for a pair based on face shape, frame shape, or color. Some of us love to make a statement with our eyeglasses, but since they're not longer just for reading emails at your desk, it's important to keep versatility in mind.

If you want to keep things simple and not have to change your glasses every time you change your outfit, consider barely-there frames that look good day or night, whether worn with jeans and a t-shirt or a cocktail dress. You can still make a statement—albeit a subtle one—with larger-sized lenses or perhaps a thicker metal frame. Look for glasses that don't wear you—but rather, ones that you can wear confidently and chicly.

