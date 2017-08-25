12 Key Pieces for the Fashionable Teacher

Vanni Bassetti/Getty
So often we hear back-to-school and our mind instantly thinks students. But what about the ever-so-important teachers and faculty members? Thousands of adults prep themselves around this time to return to the school halls as well. And just like the students, they would like to put their best fashion foot forward.

As we gear up for this hectic time of year, it's the little things that help us smoothly transition from summer to fall. Enter: our handy fashion shopping guide for the upcoming season.

Below, you'll find everything you'll need as you enter the brisk, back-to-school season. Think: a light cropped trench, structured bags, sleek pumps, classic denim, a tailored blazer, and much more. Scroll down to see 12 standouts sure to be in heavy rotation throughout the fall season.

1 of 12

Zimmermann

$590
2 of 12

Stella McCartney

$880
3 of 12

Ksubi

$190
4 of 12

COS

$190
5 of 12

Jason Wu

$695
6 of 12

Daya by Zendaya

$80
7 of 12

Zara

$100
8 of 12

Forever 21

$30
9 of 12

House of CB

$119
10 of 12

Sol Sana

$170
11 of 12

Nili Lotan

$750
12 of 12

Topshop

$24 (originally $85)

