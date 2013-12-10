Exclusive! See Ashley Madekwe's Accessory Must-Haves from Her Brand New BaubleBar Collection

When actress Ashley Madekwe isn't busy working the cameras (her most recent role was Ashley Davenport on Revenge), the British darling is turning on the charm as a style icon-slash-blogger, known for her savvy sartorial picks and impeccable taste. So, it comes as no surprise that jewelry destination BaubleBar tapped her to serve as "Guest Bartender" for the month (her birthday month!) and curate a collection of 22 statement pieces that resonate with Madekwe's personal MO. "Together, we've come up with a collection of pieces that really encompass my style," she told InStyle.com exclusively. "All of my go-to favorites are included—midi rings, ear cuffs, studs and lots of sparkle!" Priced between $22 and $46, the Ashley Madekwe x BaubleBar collection launches today on baublebar.com. Read on to learn about Madekwe's selection process, her favorite pieces and her street style secrets.

What kind of aesthetic does your BaubleBar collection encompass?"I wanted to create pieces that were directional and strong but with feminine flare. I like pieces that have everyday appeal and can be worn anywhere!"

What's your favorite piece from the collection, and how would you wear it? "My favorite piece is the ear cuff. It's so rock and roll! I'd wear it with jeans and biker jacket for an edgy day look."

A lot of people are gearing up for the holiday season. Which piece would be perfect for festive get-togethers? "The statement necklaces are great for adding interest to a little black dress."

What was the hardest part about selecting the baubles?"I'm very opinionated about style and so the hardest part was compromising with that and making sure to pick pieces that I loved but that would still have appeal with the BaubleBar customer."

How would you describe your style? "My personal style is an eclectic mix of edgy and feminine and my BaubleBar pieces definitely reflect that. There's a mix bold pieces and lots of delicate midi rings, which I love."

For those who hardly wear accessories, what advice can you give them on trying new pieces, like ear cuffs or midi rings?"Don't be afraid to pile on the midi rings! I like to play around with metals and pair delicate rings with chunkier ones."

When it comes to accessories, do you have personal rules you abide by?"Statement earrings and statement necklaces each deserve their own moment. I never wear the two together, it looks overdone."

You're known for great style, on and off the red carpet. What are your personal street style secrets? "I throw a leather biker jacket over everything. It adds an instant downtown cool vibe and stops a look becoming too girlie. Bonus points if your wear it like a cape!"

