These Are the Editor-Picked Pieces You Need from Anthropologie's Columbus Day Weekend Sale 

Oh, Columbus Day. We could go on about the history behind this American holiday. Or, we could get straight to the nitty-gritty surrounding Anthropologie's must-shop sale: Right now, when you shop any already discounted item at anthropologie.com, you'll receive an additional 40 percent off of the original sale.

Keep scrolling for the best editor-picked pieces to shop this weekend. From these "Jasper and Jeera Gilen Heels" ($100, originally $148) to this "Maeve Belle Noir Patchwork Dress" ($100, originally $168), everything you need to add a bit of flair to your fall wardrobe is listed below. Happy shopping! Sale ends Oct. 9.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Maeve Belle Noir Patchwork Dress

available at anthropologie.com $100 (originally $168) SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

7 For All Mankind Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans

available at anthropologie.com $160 (originally $229) SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

HD in Paris Bryden Skirt

available at anthropologie.com $50 (originally $88) SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

 Eri + Ali Santillana Fringed Top

available at anthropologie.com $60 (originally $88) SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Jasper & Jeera Gilen Heels

available at anthropologie.com $100 (originally $148) SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Paige Colette High-Rise Crop Jeans

available at anthropologie.com $150 (originally $219) SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Amarelinha Drops

available at anthropologie.com $30 (originally $44) SHOP NOW

