Shop 7 Anklets + the Shoes to Wear with Them

Sun’s out, anklets out! OK, we know what you're thinking: That's not how the saying goes. But it might as well be. The warm weather is finally here, and to celebrate, there’s no better time than today to go and splurge on a new anklet.

We used to think they looked best while barefoot and frolicking on the beach. And while there probably is no better place to show off your anklets than at the shore, there’s no reason to limit yourself. Even on the brisker days they look great over a folded sock or with an ankle-strap shoe. Remember, anklets are not just for slides. There really isn’t a shoe you can’t wear them with, so hurry—check out a few pairings we love and get inspired.  

1 of 7 Courtesy

Anklet + Heeled Slide

Shop: Cloverpost anklet, $95; shopbop.com. Robert Clergerie slides, $495; theline.com

2 of 7 Courtesy

Anklet + Loafer

Shop: Zoe Chicco anklet, $350; shopbop.com. Gucci loafers, $695; gucci.com

3 of 7 Courtesy

Anklet + Flat Slide

Shop: Arme de l'Amour anklet, $160; net-a-porter.com. Oscar De la Renta slides, $590; modaoperandi.com.

4 of 7 Courtesy

Anklet + Espadrille

Shop: JCPenney anklet, $349; jcpenney.com. Ball Pages espadrilles, $216; matchesfashion.com.

5 of 7 Courtesy

Anklet + Mule

Shop: Shashi anklet, $66; shopbop.com. Proenza Schouler mules, $695; modaoperandi.com.

6 of 7 Courtesy

Anklet + Sneaker

Shop: Kismet by Milka anklet, $650; stoneandstrand.com. EYTYS sneakers, $193; matchesfashion.com.

7 of 7 Courtesy

Anklet + Ankle-Strap Mule

Shop: Kohl's anklet, $30; kohls.com. J.W. Anderson mules, $1,050; ssense.com.

