Not a Drill: Etsy Has Epic Sunglasses Under $50

Courtesy (15)
Elana Zajdman
Nov 03, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

While scrolling the web this week, we stumbled upon something major over at Etsy: pages and pages of epic eyewear, from sunglasses to opticals that are nothing short of game-changing. While we admit we love splurging on eyewear from time to time, there is something so refreshing and thrilling about finding your next favorite pair without having to worry about not making rent next month—right?

Etsy has a slew of winners under $50, with most coming in around $30, that we're sure you'll be coveting. Scroll through below to begin shopping for your new favorite sunglasses.

1 of 13

Mod Cat Eye Sunglasses

A classic frame that you'll wear forever. 

Etsy $25
2 of 13

Vintage Copper Colored LENS Sunglasses 

These '90s-inspired frames look great with a white tee and pair of jeans. 

Etsy $12
3 of 13

Vintage Kurt Cobain-Inspired FRAMES

Take a trip back to the '90s with these statement-making frames. 

Etsy $26
4 of 13

Chic Gradient Tinted Sunglasses

These add just a slight pop of color, subtle for those days when you're looking for a more subdued look. 

Etsy $20
5 of 13

Vintage Bold Cat-Eye Sunglasses

These exaggerated cat-eye frames will add a touch of sexy to any outfit. 

Etsy $25
6 of 13

Yellow Lens Sunglasses with Built-in Brow Bar

Perfect for a trip to the gym or brunch. 

Etsy $20
7 of 13

Vintage Frameless Sunglasses

Channel '90s cool and pair these with a slip dress and a leather jacket. 

Etsy $25
8 of 13

Mod Tortoise Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Perfect from season to season, these feminine frames will look great with a sundress and sandals for spring/summer and a chunky knit and parka come fall/winter. 

Etsy $25
9 of 13

Sporty Shield Sunglasses

If you're feeling brave and want to try a bolder look, turn to these '80s Terminator-inspired sunglasses. 

Etsy $25
10 of 13

Elegant Vintage Cat-Eye Sunglasses

These are ultra-feminine and look great when paired with basics, like your favorite cashmere sweater, trousers, and chelsea boots.

Etsy $28
11 of 13

Narrow Hexigon Framed Sunglasses

These are perfect for those days when you want to have that extra boost of cool.

Etsy $25
12 of 13

 Oval-framed Shield Goggles

Made with antique metal and embossed temples, you will never look ordinary wearing these.

Etsy $35
13 of 13

Amber Lensed Sunglasses

Take a virtual journey back in time to the '70s with these vintage frames that will look great from the beach to the city and back again. 

Etsy $29

