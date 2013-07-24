Spotted! Shop 8 Kate Middleton-Inspired Blue Polka Dot Dresses

Courtesy Photo (3)
Andrea Cheng
Jul 24, 2013 @ 3:47 pm

We’re always enamored by the Duchess of Cambridge's sartorial choices, and Kate looked especially chic yesterday when she chose a custom cornflower blue polka dot Jenny Packham dress to debut baby Prince George. She may have taken fashion cues from Princess Diana's post-baby appearance, but Catherine was an unforgettable vision in the beloved speckled print. That's why we've pulled together eight royally-inspired dresses in shades of blue and sprinkled in spots for you to shop for your own glowing look. Click to see them all.

1 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

Channel Kate Middleton in this pale denim number dotted with oversized jacquard spots.

$40; topshop.com.
2 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Ruche

Abandon sleeves and opt for a spotted frock with spaghetti straps, instead.

$49; shopruche.com.
3 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Go a shade darker with this sheath that’s lined with clusters of dots.

$355; farfetch.com.
4 of 8 Courtesy Photo

MINKPINK

A scalloped hem adds a touch of vintage charm.

$88; shopbop.com.
5 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Diane von Furstenberg

This playful geometric print puts a modern spin on traditional polka dots.

$448; matchesfashion.com.
6 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Asos

A collar and gathered pleats make this spotted number a must.

$102; asos.com.
7 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Kintage

Slip into a loosely fitted shift for an easy and comfortable option. The haphazardly sprinkled dots are a plus.

$34; kintage.com.
8 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

Balance out the girly print with a slightly more masculine silhouette: A collared button-down shirt dress.

$84; topshop.com.

