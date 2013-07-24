Spotted! Shop 8 Kate Middleton-Inspired Blue Polka Dot Dresses

We’re always enamored by the Duchess of Cambridge's sartorial choices, and Kate looked especially chic yesterday when she chose a custom cornflower blue polka dot Jenny Packham dress to debut baby Prince George. She may have taken fashion cues from Princess Diana's post-baby appearance, but Catherine was an unforgettable vision in the beloved speckled print. That's why we've pulled together eight royally-inspired dresses in shades of blue and sprinkled in spots for you to shop for your own glowing look. Click to see them all.

MORE:

• New Mom Kate Middleton's First Appearance

• Carole Middleton Wore Orla Kiely

• 4 Cupcakes Made to Celebrate the Royal Baby