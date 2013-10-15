We're Wild for Animal-Embroidered Loafers!

The latest trend afoot? Animal prints from head to toe, literally! Swap out your regular flats and upgrade your fall kicks with animal-embroidered loafer slippers—the latest shoe hybrid to hit the streets that deliver on cool, effortless style. From adorable heart-shape-eyed dogs to feline fatale-esque prints, these whimsical steppers are seriously the cat's meow. Combined, the silhouette and velvety lush fabric are reminiscent of an old-school gentleman's after-hours footwear (think: "I'll have my brandy in the parlour now"-type attire), which can ground a too-girly dress or complement a menswear-inspired ensemble. Either way, these loungers are this season's must-have, so we rounded up eight of them stitched with an animal (or insect!) print that can really amp up your street style. Click through to shop them all.

