We're Wild for Animal-Embroidered Loafers!

The latest trend afoot? Animal prints from head to toe, literally! Swap out your regular flats and upgrade your fall kicks with animal-embroidered loafer slippers—the latest shoe hybrid to hit the streets that deliver on cool, effortless style. From adorable heart-shape-eyed dogs to feline fatale-esque prints, these whimsical steppers are seriously the cat's meow. Combined, the silhouette and velvety lush fabric are reminiscent of an old-school gentleman's after-hours footwear (think: "I'll have my brandy in the parlour now"-type attire), which can ground a too-girly dress or complement a menswear-inspired ensemble. Either way, these loungers are this season's must-have, so we rounded up eight of them stitched with an animal (or insect!) print that can really amp up your street style. Click through to shop them all.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Charlotte Olympia

$595; nordstrom.com.
2 of 8 Courtesy

Zara

$50; zara.com.
3 of 8 Courtesy

Boutique 9

$120; shopbop.com.
4 of 8 Courtesy

Marc by Marc Jacobs

$228; lordandtaylor.com.
5 of 8 Courtesy

By Paige

$198; bypaige.com.
6 of 8 Courtesy

C. Wonder

$138; cwonder.com.
7 of 8 Courtesy

Tory Burch

$275; toryburch.com.
8 of 8 Courtesy

Jeffrey Campbell

$101; revolveclothing.com.

