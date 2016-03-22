50 Wardrobe Must-Haves You'll Really, Really Want for Spring

Fawnia Soo Hoo
Mar 22, 2016 @ 2:45 pm

Despite the fact that this year's fall looks just stomped down the Fashion Month runways, fear not, spring is going to happen. We didn't just skip right over the season, even if the Fashion Calendar makes it seem like we did. With sunlight shining past 4:00 p.m. and the highs finally hitting the 60-degree mark (sometimes), spring is finally starting to break through. And that's basically the seasonal Bat Signal compelling us to partake in some retail therapy ASAP.

So rewind your fashion memories back to the spring runways and peruse this guide to the 50 warm-weather wardrobe essentials you need right now. Think: flirty printed dresses, street-style-ready denim, to-die-for shoes of varying heel heights, and all the bags, plus fall runway trends you can get a jump a season ahead (yup, scroll down for the choker). Check it out.

A Pretty Pastel Raincoat

Stutterheim, $295; stutterheim.com

A Non-Buttoned-Up, Button-Down Shirt

Cos, $89; cosstores.com

A Contrast-Wash Boyfriend Jean Jacket

Topshop, $85; topshop.com

Pristine White Sneakers

Carven, $370; farfetch.com

A Neutral Top-Handle Bag

Botkier, $228; botkier.com

A Choupette (Cats!)-Themed Hoodie

Karl Lagerfeld, $235; stylebop.com

A Fringe-y Saddle Bag

Rebecca Minkoff, $225; rebeccaminkoff.com

Glitter Sandals You Can Dance In

Marni, $720; nordstrom.com

Kick-Flare Jeans With Distressed Hems

Victoria, Victoria Beckham, $395; net-a-porter.com

A Statement-Making Single Earring

Hirotaka, $325; barneys.com

A Floral Dress That Makes Us Miss Downton Abbey Even More

Zara, $100; zara.com

A Striped T-Shirt

Zara, $10; zara.com

Transition Sandals to Wear With or Without Socks

Alexander Wang, $595; shopbop.com

A Printed (But Still Neutral) Backpack

Want Les Essentiels, $895; wantlesessentiels.com

Tailored, but Slouchy Straight-Leg Trousers

Mango, $80; mango.com

A Sleepy-Chic Matching Pajama Set

Bodas top, $100; net-a-porter.com. Bodas shorts, $65; net-a-porter.com.

A Pastel Blazer

Mango, $100; mango.com

Minimalist flat mules

& Other Stories, $135; stories.com

'70s-Inspired High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans

Michael Michael Kors, $140; net-a-porter.com

A Pretty (Edgy) Pearl Ring

& Other Stories, $25; stories.com

A Color-Block Bomber Jacket

Mango, $150; mango.com

Runway-Ready Statement Earrings

BaubleBar, $38; baublebar.com

Patch-Covered Boyfriend Jeans

Zara, $60; zara.com

Colorful Cat-Eye Shades

Barton Perreira, $395; barneys.com

An Edged-Up Gingham Dress

Sea, $437; otteny.com

A Soft, Silky Scarf

Jack Wills, $65; jackwills.com

A Denim-Inspired Patchwork Leather Clutch

August, $228; augustca.com

A Spring Sweater With On-Trend-For-Fall Trumpet Sleeves

Zara, $40; zara.com

A matching tote-and-socks set, because why not?

Richer Poorer x Baggu, $64; richer-poorer.com

A Crisp Belted Shirt Dress

Cos, $115; cosstores.com

Bold Culottes

Zara, $30; zara.com

A Waterproof Coat That's a Moto Jacket and a Trench

The Arrivals, $385; thearrivals.com

Distressed-Enough Overalls

Zara, $70; zara.com

Tough-Girl Rain Boots You'll Want To Wear on Sunny Days, Too

Rag & Bone, 225; mytheresa.com

The Coolest Moto Jacket

Veda, $995; thisisveda.com

A Demure Pussy Bow Blouse

H&M, $30; hm.com

A Boxy Crewneck T to Layer or Wear On Its Own

Uniqlo, $15; uniqlo.com

Spring-Hued Headphones To Brighten Up Any Outfit

Urbanears, $49; urbanears.com

A Chic Off-the-Shoulder Top to Channel Your Inner French Girl

Topshop, $52; topshop.com

A button-front denim mini in a lighter wash

Topshop, $55; topshop.com

A Pleated Skirt that Shimmers

H&M, $50; hm.com

A Slip Dress That Kate Moss Would Wear Right Now

Topshop, $55; topshop.com

A Delicate Lariat Necklace You've Been Wishing For (Har Har)

Madewell, $32; shopbop.com

The Chicest Alternative to a Formal Gown or LBD—a Jumpsuit

Otte, $395; otteny.com

A Chunky Resin Bangle

Kule, $48; kule.com

The Perfect Boyfriend Denim Shirt

American Eagle Outfitters, $45; ae.com

A Spring-to-Summer Hat

Goorin Bros., $55; goorin.com

A Choker That's Not the Least Bit '90s

Steve Madden, $32; amazon.com

A Striped Long-Sleeve T-Shirt For Those In-Between Days

Uniqlo, $20; uniqlo.com

An Umbrella That Doubles as a Fashion Accessory

Kate Spade New York, $38; saksfifthavenue.com

