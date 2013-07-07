Summer Shopping: Five Celebrity-Inspired Hats

The best way to top off your summer style? Some major headwear. The stars know it: Miranda Kerr, Jessica Alba, and Charlize Theron all finished off their casual looks with these summer accessory. Taking our inspiration from these chic ladies, we picked out five celebrity-inspired toppers to keep you shaded all summer. Click to see our selection of lust-worthy lids.

MORE:

• Kate Middleton's Wedding Style: Pillbox Hat

• 10 Ways to Style Hair Quickly

• See the Best Kentucky Derby Hats