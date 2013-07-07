Summer Shopping: Five Celebrity-Inspired Hats

Pacific Coast News; Courtesy Photo (2)
Andrea Cheng
Jul 07, 2013 @ 12:00 pm

The best way to top off your summer style? Some major headwear. The stars know it: Miranda Kerr, Jessica Alba, and Charlize Theron all finished off their casual looks with these summer accessory. Taking our inspiration from these chic ladies, we picked out five celebrity-inspired toppers to keep you shaded all summer. Click to see our selection of lust-worthy lids.

1 of 5 FameFlynet;Courtesy Photo

Olivia Munn

For maximum sun protection, learn from Munn and don a neutral floppy hat. Its sandy hue perfectly pairs with everything.

Guess, $35; guess.com.
Advertisement
2 of 5 Pacific Coast News; Courtesy Photo

Miranda Kerr

A wider brimmed Panama hat balances out a girly maxi.

Urban Outfitters, $29; urbanoutfitters.com.
3 of 5 Sipa USA; Courtesy Photo

Charlize Theron

Inject a menswear-inspired piece into your wardrobe with a black-cord trimmed fedora. Paired with black accessories, the dark detailing can tie your whole look together.

Eugenia Kim, $265; net-a-porter.com.
Advertisement
4 of 5 NPG; Courtesy Photo

Jessica Alba

Break away from traditional straw hats and choose a darker shade for a more polished finishing touch.

Sole Society, $19; solesociety.com.
Advertisement
5 of 5 AKM-GSI; Courtesy Photo

Diane Kruger

A straw fedora with a golden wash can add warmth to your look. Stick to neutral bands or mix things up with blue satin stripes, like Kruger's.

Vince Camuto, $48; vincecamuto.com.

