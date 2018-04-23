15 Figure-Flattering Swimsuits for Every Shape and Size

Courtesy
InStyle Staff (Text) and Kristina Rutkowski (Market)
Apr 23, 2018 @ 3:30 pm

The definition of a summer body is whatever body you have when the summer arrives. So stop stressing about what you're going to wear to the beach. No matter your shape or size, there are several figure-flattering swimsuits to choose from. On the market for something that will celebrate your athletic arms? Look for off-the-shoulder options and ruffles. Want to make sure the girls look perky while you're at the pool? A padded underwire top will do the job.

No matter what you're looking for, we've gathered the best figure-flattering swimsuits below.

VIDEO: See How Your Favorite Stars Show Off Their Curves

1 of 15 Courtesy

FRILL SWIMSUIT

Try a suit with feminine ruffles on top that will flatter either a small OR large bust.

Karla Colletto $276 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy

SMOCKED OFF SHOULDER BIKINI

A flirty off-the-shoulder number is great for focusing on your beautiful decolletage. 

Shop the look: Kisuii top, $130; intermixonline.com. Kisuii bottom, $100; intermixonline.com

3 of 15 Courtesy

GINGHAM SCOOPBACK ONE-PIECE SWIMSUIT

There is a reason this '90s archival style is still a customer favorite today.

J. Crew $110 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy

WAVY RIBBED BIKINI

Try a bandeau style top with straps perfect for those who need a little extra support.

Shop the look: Topshop top, $25; us.topshop.com. Topshop bottom, $20; us.topshop.com.

Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy

STRIPED SHAPE ONE-PIECE

This sculpting swimsuit shapes all body types beautifully. 

H&M $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy

TEXTURED BANDEAU BIKINI

A square-shaped top insures full coverage on a day rolling around in the sand.

Shop the look: Solid & Striped top, $88; matchesfashion.com. Solid & Striped bottom, $88; matchesfashion.com.

Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy

KNOTTED ONE-PIECE

A cute keyhole cinches and draws attention to a small waist.

Dolce Vita $125 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy

RACER BACK BIKINI

A racer back style pushes up the bust and also offers plenty of support with lined cups.

Shop the look: Athleta top, $69; athleta.gap.com. Athleta bottom, $42; athleta.gap.com.

Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy

HIGH NECK ZIP ONE-PIECE

A modern take on the one-piece style, this higher neck smooths for a sexy and athletic cut.

Gap $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy

PRINTED TRIANGLE TOP BIKINI

A vacation ready print looks great on this molded bikini with ruffle details.

Shop the look: Boden top, $45; bodenusa.com. Boden bottom, $42; bodenusa.com.

Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy

SCALLOPED ONE-PIECE

Try a cap sleeve for a smoothing effect on arms.

Marysia $345 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy

ONE-SHOULDER BIKINI

The best choice for an athletic build.

Haight $198 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy

FLORAL UNDERWIRE ONE-PIECE

Built in underwire gives you the perfect amount of push up you need.

Tory Burch $258 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

SWEETHEART HALTER BIKINI

Subtle ruching nods to an old Hollywood glamour look that has never gone out of style.

Shop the Look: Lands' End top, $50; landsend.com. Lands' End bottom, $35; landsend.com

Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy

CUTOUT ONE-PIECE SWIMSUIT

Dare to bare with a cutout style that covers the tummy for a flattering finish.

Aerie by American Eagle $30 (originally $50) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!