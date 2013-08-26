20 Prep-Inspired Pieces to Get You In the Back-to-School Spirit

Judging from all the pics our Facebook friends posted today of their little ones' first days at class, it's safe to say back-to-school is officially in season! So what if you haven’t seen the inside of a classroom in years? That's no reason why you can't invest in a series of pieces that scream serious scholar or private school prepster. Look like a newly minted student with our picks that include sharp Oxford button-downs, khaki slacks, plaid pants and more. Throw buttery leather accents and tortoiseshell accessories into the mix, and you have your uniform set for the season. Ready to be whisked away to the days of freshly sharpened yellow No. 2 pencils, chalkboards and new notebooks? Click to start shopping.

Boden

The bright yellow trim gives this cozy gray cardigan a pop of color.

$198; bodenusa.com.
Banana Republic x Issa

The warm leather accents amp up an otherwise ordinary canvas tote.

$150; bananarepublic.com.
Topshop

The ribbed cloth gives this deep navy flippy skirt some texture.

$45; topshop.com.
Michael Kors

Glance down at your wrist every chance you get to admire the tortoiseshell-accented gold face.

$295; michaelkors.com.
Uniqlo

Look book-smart in a blue Oxford button-down.

$30; uniqlo.com.
Smythson

This folding printed calf leather case keeps your iPad from harm and serves as a display stand.

$550; smythson.com.
J. Crew

Layer a crisp white button-down underneath to bring this sleeveless sheath from summer to fall.

$178; jcrew.com.
Ralph Lauren

The traditional wingtip oxford gets a feminine spin with this high heel bootie.

$895; ralphlauren.com.
Joie

Ace exams and quizzes in this too-cool blazer.

$318; joie.com.
L. Erickson USA

Sweep back strands with a velvet headband during serious cramming sessions.

$18; franceluxe.com.
Cole Haan

The neon pink hue kick these menswear-inspired oxfords up a notch.

$198; colehaan.com.
Fred Perry

A smattering of tiny diamonds elevate the classic polo tee.

$110; fredperry.com.
C. Wonder

Carry your essentials in this color-block leather cross-body.

$248; cwonder.com.
Jennifer Zeuner

Engrave your initials and take home a personalized gold medal for academic excellence.

$176; jenniferzeuner.com.
Marc by Marc Jacobs

Sweeten up your style in a pale pink top with a charming peter pan collar.

$304; mytheresa.com.
Kate Spade

Add a feminine touch to your preppy ensemble with this bow-shaped buckle.

$98; katespade.com.
Salvatore Ferragamo

Step into wonderfully iconic red ballet flats (they'll help you study, promise!).

$450; ferragamo.com.
Zara

This peter pan collared plaid number is the quintessential schoolgirl uniform.

$60; zara.com.
Warby Parker

Consider eyewear an accessory. Tortoiseshell frames lend a sophisticated edge to your look.

$95; warbyparker.com.
Tory Burch

A tribal-like trim runs down on both sides of the khaki grid, giving these old-school slacks a new spin.

$148; toryburch.com.

