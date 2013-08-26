20 Prep-Inspired Pieces to Get You In the Back-to-School Spirit

Judging from all the pics our Facebook friends posted today of their little ones' first days at class, it's safe to say back-to-school is officially in season! So what if you haven’t seen the inside of a classroom in years? That's no reason why you can't invest in a series of pieces that scream serious scholar or private school prepster. Look like a newly minted student with our picks that include sharp Oxford button-downs, khaki slacks, plaid pants and more. Throw buttery leather accents and tortoiseshell accessories into the mix, and you have your uniform set for the season. Ready to be whisked away to the days of freshly sharpened yellow No. 2 pencils, chalkboards and new notebooks? Click to start shopping.

