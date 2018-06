We Heart Delicate Jewelry! Shop the 20 Pieces That Top Our Wish List

After seasons of overdosing on larger-than-life add-ons (remember arm parties?), we’re ready for a change—and delicate pieces, barely-there chains and itty-bitty charms are the answer. Not only are they finally giving our wrists (and neck and fingers) some air, these pretty dainty things are charmingly irresistible and ladylike cool, too. Though tiny in size, they can still make a huge impact. So, store your chunky baubles, start shopping our top 20 picks and be completely enthralled.

