Shop 17 Standout Camo Pieces Inspired By The Runway

Camouflage is getting a fresh makeover for Fall! The print seems revived in new color ways and feminine silhouettes. Avoid mixing with tough accessories, (think pointy toe pumps and fuzzy sweaters). For just a touch try monochromatic separates with a camo print bag or shoe in a matching hue.

Inspiration: Accessories Editor Thomas Waller's camo-filled Instagram post and Christopher Kane Fall 2013 Ready-to-Wear.

